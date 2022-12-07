DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

