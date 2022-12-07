DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 749.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,635. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

