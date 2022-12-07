DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 53,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.