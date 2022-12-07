DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Alarm.com worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 110.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.73.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

