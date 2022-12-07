DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 71.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 3,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

