DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,666 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.04% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 348,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,750. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

