DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,875 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

IR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

