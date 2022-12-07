DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 193,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.83.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

