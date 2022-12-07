dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $201.82 million and $38,454.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00455976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00035684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99597899 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23,872.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

