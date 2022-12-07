DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $116.13 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00454575 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022512 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00850859 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00110608 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.98 or 0.00647060 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005904 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00242421 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,854,409,981 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.