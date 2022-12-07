Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.05. 351,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,996. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.