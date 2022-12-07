Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $2,005,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LPG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 577,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,979. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

