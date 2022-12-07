DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $41,332.04 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DV traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 377,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,990. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.44.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after purchasing an additional 519,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

