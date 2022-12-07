Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 10,985 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of ShockWave Medical worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,584. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

