Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 469,487 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $215,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 283.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

