Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 614,287 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 614,287 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Matador Resources worth $47,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.