DSC Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 546,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,490. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

