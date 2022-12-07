DSC Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DSC Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 217,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $237,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $3,142,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $6,321,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. 267,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,025. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

