DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 1,617 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592,200. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.