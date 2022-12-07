DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 318 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $328.19. 60,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,806. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average is $361.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

