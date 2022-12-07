DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. 97,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.