Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.47 and traded as high as C$6.52. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 449,078 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

