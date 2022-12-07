Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Invests $8.07 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Atlassian accounts for about 0.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,773 shares of company stock worth $36,697,255. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. 82,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,269. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

