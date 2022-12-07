DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 2,074,938 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $640,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 375,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $130.91 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.