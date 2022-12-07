DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 23,953 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $89,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 165,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.