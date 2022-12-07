DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $298.82 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322,391 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $5,385,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. 103,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $357.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

