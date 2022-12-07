DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $335.39 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 416,104 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.91% of Marvell Technology worth $335,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $113,206,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,220. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

