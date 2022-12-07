DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $133,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Quanta Services Profile

NYSE PWR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. 8,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,279. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18.

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.