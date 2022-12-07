DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 5,720 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $101,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after buying an additional 497,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $290,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,562,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 223,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,346. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

