DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 150,912 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,912 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.38% of AON worth $214,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $305.52. 19,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.63. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

