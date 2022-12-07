EAC (EAC) Price Down 22.8% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $11,627.63 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00455488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15195837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

