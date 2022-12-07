EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.15

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. EAC has a total market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $12,544.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00456592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018275 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15195837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

