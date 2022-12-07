EAC Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, EAC has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $12,592.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00455407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15195837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

