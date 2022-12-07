ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 3.7%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.63 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). 18,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 11,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

ECSC Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

In related news, insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,116.01 ($11,115.73).

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

