Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 155839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

