Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

