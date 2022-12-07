Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.10 and last traded at C$31.37. Approximately 40,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 98,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.63.

ENGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Enghouse Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

