Enjin Coin Market Cap Reaches $314.88 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $314.88 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.64 or 0.30490552 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
