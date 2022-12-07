Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.50. Ennis shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ennis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 74,961 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.