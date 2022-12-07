Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $313.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.