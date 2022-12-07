Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Entourage Health Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Entourage Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.