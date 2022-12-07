EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

F stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 506,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,782,696. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

