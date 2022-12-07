EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,783 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,300,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

