EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. 45,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,702. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

