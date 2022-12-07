EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 868,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 252,899 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.65.

C stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 414,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,356,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

