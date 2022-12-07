EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $197.28. 44,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $196.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.