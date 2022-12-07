EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 443,799 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

