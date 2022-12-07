Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.57. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ERO. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

