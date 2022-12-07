Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.43. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 132,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Essential Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$56.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

