F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in November

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FXLV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F45 Training to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

F45 Training Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of -1.29.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

About F45 Training

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

